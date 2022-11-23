10 gamblers arrested during raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested ten gamblers and recovered stake amount Rs 24,000, seven mobile phones from their possession during raid here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Hamad, Jawad, Abdul Malik, Azam, Akbar, Faiz, Ameer Hamza, Zain, Gulnawaz and Naeem.

Civil Lines police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police teams adding that gambling is the root cause of crimes and the accused involved in such crimes will not escape from the grip of the law.