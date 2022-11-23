UrduPoint.com

10 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

10 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested ten gamblers and recovered stake amount Rs 24,000, seven mobile phones from their possession during raid here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Hamad, Jawad, Abdul Malik, Azam, Akbar, Faiz, Ameer Hamza, Zain, Gulnawaz and Naeem.

Civil Lines police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police teams adding that gambling is the root cause of crimes and the accused involved in such crimes will not escape from the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress All From

Recent Stories

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore ..

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore from Nov 26

33 minutes ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

42 minutes ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

4 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.