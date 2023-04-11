Close
10 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

10 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered mobile phones worth more than Rs six million from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesperson, Rata Amral police carried out the raid and held gamblers identified as Fida, Adnan, Asad, Balaj, Ehtsham, Shajaat, Aamir, Adnan, Muhammad Salim and Asad.

Police then registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, SP Rawal appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling was the root cause of other social evils. The accused involved in such crimes could not escape from the grip of the law as actions against gamblers would be continued without any discrimination, he added.

