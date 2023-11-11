Open Menu

10 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs 39,500, 08 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs 39,500, 08 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police conducted a raid and they arrested those who were identified as Mushtaq, Muhammad Bakhsh, Sajid, Ashiq, Nizakat, Riaz, Shahid, Arif, Muhammad Khan and Sajjad.

Police have registered separate cases against them, and further investigation was underway.

SP President Muhammad Nabil Khokhar while congratulating the police team said that gambling is the root of other evils and the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.

