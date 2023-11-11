10 gamblers arrested during raid

Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs 39,500, 08 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police conducted a raid and they arrested those who were identified as Mushtaq, Muhammad Bakhsh, Sajid, Ashiq, Nizakat, Riaz, Shahid, Arif, Muhammad Khan and Sajjad.

Police have registered separate cases against them, and further investigation was underway.

SP President Muhammad Nabil Khokhar while congratulating the police team said that gambling is the root of other evils and the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.