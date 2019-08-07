10 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

Sargodha road police arrested 10 persons on gambling charges from its jurisdiction here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) -: Sargodha road police arrested 10 persons on gambling charges from its jurisdiction here.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the team conducted raid at a snooker club and arrested 10 persons red handed.The team recovered bet money of Rs.10150/-, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was underway.