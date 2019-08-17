10 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Sadar police have arrested 10 persons on charges of gambling here Saturday.

Police spokesman said that police team on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed 10 persons red handed while gambling on play-cards.

The police also recovered bet money of Rs.89080/-, mobile phones and other items from their possession.