10 Gamblers Arrested In Faisalabad
Sat 17th August 2019 | 04:36 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Sadar police have arrested 10 persons on charges of gambling here Saturday.
Police spokesman said that police team on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed 10 persons red handed while gambling on play-cards.
The police also recovered bet money of Rs.89080/-, mobile phones and other items from their possession.