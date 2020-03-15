UrduPoint.com
10 Gamblers Arrested In Police Raid

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, police have arrested 10 gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 26,670 and 10 mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Sunday.

Waris Khan Police got information that some people were busy in playing gambling in the area during course of action police arrested the gamblers identified asMuhammad Haris, Zeeshan, Nasir Ali, Umair, Farad Ali, Amad, Waqas, Hayyat, Qamar, Hamza besides recovering 26,670 and 10 mobile phones from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the Waris Khan team in arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against such elements who were violating rule of law.

