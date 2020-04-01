10 gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpindi

In a crackdown against the anti social elements, Police have arrested 10 gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 83,,550 cheque amount Rs 4 lakh and 9 mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, Police have arrested 10 gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 83,,550 cheque amount Rs 4 lakh and 9 mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Wednesday.

Waris Khan Police got information that some people were busy in playing gambling in the area during course of action police arrested the gamblers identified as Younas, Saleem, Ghulam Abbas, Arshad Mehmood, Anwar Shahid,Irfan Habeeb, Qaiser, Faisal and Asif Khan besides recovering Rs 83,550 and 9 mobile phones from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.