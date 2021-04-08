10 gamblers arrested; Rs 22,900 cash stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Gungmandi police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 22,900 cash stake money, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gangmandi police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up 10 gamblers namely Khalid, Muhammad Shan, Hamza Rasheed, Muhammad Azeem, Huzafa Bashir, Muhammad Hamza, Rasheed, Zubair Butt, Kala Khan and Muhammad Ramazan allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 22,900 cash stake money, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.