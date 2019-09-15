10 gamblers arrested, Rs 82,000 seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Capital City Police here Sunday arrested 10 gamblers and recovered cash of Rs 82,000 from their possession.

The police on a tip off raided on Hujra of Noman at Muhallah Pir Gulab Shah in the supervision of Shaheed Gulfat Hussain Police Station Ijaz Nabi Khan.

The police on the spot arrested 10 gamblers and Rs 82,000 seized and registered the case.