10 gamblers arrested, valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested ten gamblers and recovered mobile phone TT Max game and valuables from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

Rata Amral alongwith his team arrested 10 for playing.

Those who were arrested including Nazir, Akhundzada, Umarzada, Anzar Gul, Adnan , Liaqat Shah, Mohsin, Akhtar Gul, Khurshid and Faisal Khan, SP Rawal Division said that strict action would be taken against anti-social elements. He made it clear that operations against gamblers would be continued.