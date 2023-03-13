10 gamblers booked during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 56,200, 09 mobile phones from their possessions during a crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Waris Khan police conducted an operation and arrested 10 gamblers who were identified as Abdul Rasheed, Babar, Zahid, Atif, Mushtaq, Shehryar, Umar, Imran, Muhammad Shah and Atta Rahman.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town appreciated Waris Khan Police said that gambling is the root of other social evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law, and action against gamblers will be continued.