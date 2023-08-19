Open Menu

10 Gamblers Booked During Police Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

10 gamblers booked during police crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Police during the crackdown launched here on Saturday, nabbed ten gamblers besides recovering bet money of Rs 51200, ten mobile phones and ten partridges from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police carried out a raid and arrested gamblers namely Waqas, Sohail, Shahid, Qaiser, Kamran, Shafqat, Zulfiqar, Bilal, Umar and Khalid.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pothohar Mohammad Waqas Khan hailed the performance of the police team.

"Gambling is the root of other evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law," he added.

