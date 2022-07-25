10 Gamblers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The district police arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money from them.
A police spokesperson said on Monday that Sajid Shaheed police conducted a raid at Millatabad and arrested 10 alleged gamblers red-handed, besides recovering Rs48,000 from their possession.
They were identified as -- Abdul Qayum, Sajid, Akther, Ahsan and others --.
Cases have been registered while further investigation was under way.