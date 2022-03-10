UrduPoint.com

10 Gamblers Held During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 08:34 PM

10 gamblers held during crackdown

Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 90,000 at stake, 12 mobile phones and playing cards from their possession during crackdown here Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 90,000 at stake, 12 mobile phones and playing cards from their possession during crackdown here Thursday, informed police spokesman.

Those who were arrested identified as Khalid, Usman, Zeeshan, Qaiser, Waheed, Umar Naveed, Shoaib, Fahad Hussain, Adnan and Amir.

Pirwadhi police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated performance of police team and said that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and the accused involved in such crimes would not be spared.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress All From

Recent Stories

Historic public gathering at D-Chowk on cards: Far ..

Historic public gathering at D-Chowk on cards: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Five held for possessing illegal weapons

Five held for possessing illegal weapons

1 minute ago
 More than 70,000 cases disposed of in 36 districts ..

More than 70,000 cases disposed of in 36 districts of Punjab: Nadeem Sarwar

1 minute ago
 2100 policemen deployed for National Horse & Cattl ..

2100 policemen deployed for National Horse & Cattle Show

3 minutes ago
 Nilofar inaugurates 'National Women Police Confere ..

Nilofar inaugurates 'National Women Police Conference 2022'

3 minutes ago
 Speakers for joint efforts to promote girls educat ..

Speakers for joint efforts to promote girls education

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>