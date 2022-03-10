10 gamblers held during crackdown

Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 90,000 at stake, 12 mobile phones and playing cards from their possession during crackdown here Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 90,000 at stake, 12 mobile phones and playing cards from their possession during crackdown here Thursday, informed police spokesman.

Those who were arrested identified as Khalid, Usman, Zeeshan, Qaiser, Waheed, Umar Naveed, Shoaib, Fahad Hussain, Adnan and Amir.

Pirwadhi police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated performance of police team and said that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and the accused involved in such crimes would not be spared.