10 Gamblers Held In Police Raid In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up ten alleged gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 7660, 6 mobile phones and other valuable items their possession here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up ten alleged gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 7660, 6 mobile phones and other valuable items their possession here on Friday.

A spokesman of police informed that Saddar Beroni Police while acting on a tip off conducted a raid and apprehended ten alleged gamblers identified as Saleem Safdar, Murad Ali, Sohail Khan, Muhammad Shabbir, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Shehraz, Adnan Khan and Muhammad Ijaz.

Police have registered separate cases against them under gambling act and have begun an investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police arresting the gamblers, saying that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements who were violating rule of law.

