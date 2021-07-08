10 gamblers held with stake money

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The police arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 83,990 and three mobile phones from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Atta Shaheed police conducted a raid at Chak 24-SB and arrested 10 alleged gamblers, who were busy in playing cards.

They were identified as Abdul Qayum,Sajid, Akther, Ahsan, Anwar, Nadeem, Zahid, Hanif, Bashir and Muhammad Imtiaz.

Police have registered separate cases under the Anti-Gambling Act.