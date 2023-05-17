10 gamblers nabbed, valuables recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested ten gamblers on cock fights and recovered stake money of Rs 10,000, nine mobile phones, three motorcycles, a rickshaw and other items from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

According to the details, Taxila Police held ten gamblers namely Sher Wali, Muhammad Ali, Shaukat, Kamran, Sharif, Hashim, Kawish, Azhar, Junaid and Usman.

Police had registered a case against them and further investigation was in progress.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan hailed the performance of the police team. He said that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.