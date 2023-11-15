Open Menu

10 Gamblers Rounded Up During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

10 gamblers rounded up during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 16,600, 08 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Bani police conducted raid and held those gamblers were identified as Arshad, Ibrahim, Muthajat Khan, Ayub, Asghar Ali, Fazal Amin, Abdul Razzaq, Hizbullah, Sardarullah and Saleem.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling is the root of other social evils, and strict action against gamblers will be continued.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested five accused involved in aerial firing, liquor suppliers and illegal arms holders during the operation.

Police have also recovered weapons used in crime while further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Firing Police Mobile Bani Rawalpindi Progress Abdul Razzaq Money All From

Recent Stories

vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football F ..

Vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football Fans Around the World

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

13 minutes ago
 IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide t ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in s ..

3 hours ago
 IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

8 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

17 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan