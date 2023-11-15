10 gamblers rounded up during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 16,600, 08 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Bani police conducted raid and held those gamblers were identified as Arshad, Ibrahim, Muthajat Khan, Ayub, Asghar Ali, Fazal Amin, Abdul Razzaq, Hizbullah, Sardarullah and Saleem.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that gambling is the root of other social evils, and strict action against gamblers will be continued.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested five accused involved in aerial firing, liquor suppliers and illegal arms holders during the operation.

Police have also recovered weapons used in crime while further investigation was in progress.