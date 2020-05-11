10 gamblers rounded up with Rs 18,230 cash stake money in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 18,230 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 10 gamblers namely Kashif Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood, Kashif Khan, Naeem Khan, Muhammad Faisal, Waqas Khan, Muhammad Yousaf, dilawar Khan, Wajid Mehmood and Khalid Mehmood who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.