10 Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs 6,340 Cash Stake Money

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:58 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Friday arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 6,340 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 10 gamblers namely Malik Kamran, Arshad Mehmood, Raja Fida Hussain, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Junaid, Israr Ahmed, Waseem Sabir, Umar Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood and Muhammad Amir as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

