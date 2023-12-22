Open Menu

10 Gamblers held With Stake Money

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 07:26 PM

10 gamblers held with stake money

Police claimed to have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during crackdown.

According to details, SHO Jalilabad Muhammad Ismail along with his team raided and arrested 10 gamblers.

The police have also recovered Rs 15,000 cash from their possession. Police have registered cases against the gamblers.

