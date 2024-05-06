10 gangs busted, 20 POs arrested, 6 cars, 108 motorcycles, cash of Rs.3.5m recovered during April: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has said that the police have busted out 10 gangs by arresting their 17 active members and recovered 6 cars, 108 motorcycles and cash of Rs.3.5 million from their possession during April 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has said that the police have busted out 10 gangs by arresting their 17 active members and recovered 6 cars, 108 motorcycles and cash of Rs.3.5 million from their possession during April 2024.

Addressing a press conference in the office of SP CIA here on Monday, he said that the police are sincere in providing safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses. In this connection, the police traced 2 blind murder cases registered with Jhang Bazaar and City Sammundri police stations. It also busted out 10 dacoit gangs and arrested their 17 active members while their 5 accomplices are still at large.

He said that the police also arrested 20 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 16 POs of category-A and 4 POs of category-B in addition to nabbing 26 target offenders during this period.

The police recovered various looted items worth Rs.21.5 million from the criminals including 6 cars, 108 motorcycles, 13-tola golden jewelry, cash of Rs.3.5 million and 5 watches.

He said that the police traced out 192 cases during April 2024 including 2 blind murder cases, 53 robbery cases, 6 car stolen cases, 20 motorcycle snatching cases, 88 motorcycle theft cases, 2 theft cases, 13 extortion money cases and 8 other cases.

The police also traced 20 drug cases and recovered 22.174 kilograms (kg) cannabis (Charas), 1.380 kg Heroin, 820 grams Ice, 7014 kg poppy dust (Bhukki) and 188 liter Liquor from the possession of the drug traffickers during April, he added.

The CPO appreciated the performance of police teams and said that a substantial decrease was witnessed in crime ratio in Faisalabad during April 2024.

He also handed over the recovered items to their owners and announced to distribute commendation certificates and cash prizes among the police officials who performed excellent in crime arresting drive and recovering looting items.

SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone and others were also present in the conference.