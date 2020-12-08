10 gangs of vehicular lifters arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :CIA police have busted 10 gangs of vehicular lifters during November 2020 and recovered 14 cars, 72 motorcycles and one tractor from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, SSP CIA Faisalabad Bilal Iftikhar said that CIA police accelerated its efforts for arresting criminals especially those who involved in organized crimes.

During November 2020, the CIA teams under supervision of DSP (Organized Crime) CIA Jamshaid Nasir Chishti conducted various raids by using scientific methods and succeeded in bust out 10 gangs of vehicle lifters.

The police also recovered 14 cars, 72 motorcycles, 1 tractor, cattle and gold worth Rs.19.35 million from their possession.

These accused had their inter-province links and they used to steal and snatchvehicles.

Further investigation against them was underway, added.