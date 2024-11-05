Open Menu

10 Girls From Daanish School Hasilpur To Participate In International Kangaroo Science Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM

10 girls from Daanish School Hasilpur to participate in International Kangaroo Science competition

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Ten Daanish school Girls Campus Hasilpur students have qualified to participate in the National University of Singapore international round after winning 10 bronze medals in the International Kangaroo Science Competition.

This competition was held on September 12 where Hoorab Fatima, Zahra Abbas, Amina Fatima, Laiba Mahmood, Faiza Mahboob, Ayesha Rasheed, Malaika Latif, Hira Fatima, Bushra Bilal, and Isha Fatima won the 10 bronze medals and achieved success in the International Kangaroo Science Contest (IKSC).

These students will participate in the global round taking place at the National University of Singapore in February 2025. The Principal of Daanish School Girls Campus Hasilpur remarked that this success is a result of the students' interest in modern scientific knowledge and their hard work day and night.

