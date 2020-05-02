UrduPoint.com
10 Govt Officers Fall Victim To Coronavirus In Daska

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Coronavirus test reports of at least 10 government officers in Daska tehsil, including tehsildar, naib tehsildar, seven officials of the Assistant Commissioner office and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the police were declared positive on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) : Coronavirus test reports of at least 10 government officers in Daska tehsil, including tehsildar, naib tehsildar, seven officials of the Assistant Commissioner office and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the police were declared positive on Saturday.

According to senior officials of the Sialkot Health Department, the coronavirus tests of these officials had been conducted recently.

The new corona victims were Daska Tehsildar Mian Muhammad Aslam, Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Boota, ASI Khawar and seven employees of the AC office, whose Names were not shared with the press yet.

The Rescue-1122 shifted these patients to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for their medical healthcare there.

