10% GST imposed on FATA, PATA to prevent abuse of tax exemptions: Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani informed the National Assembly on Tuesday that a 10 percent General Sales Tax (GST) has been imposed on business products originating from the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) to prevent the misuse of tax exemptions.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by MNAs Naeema Kishwer Khan, Aliya Kamran, Misbahuddin, and Shahida Begum, Kayani clarified that the GST was imposed following recommendations from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other stakeholders. The move aims to address concerns over widespread abuse of tax reliefs previously granted to these regions.

He emphasized that while the residents of FATA and PATA remain exempt from income tax on their businesses, the imposition of GST was necessary to ensure fair taxation practices.