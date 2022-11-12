10 habitual beggars caught

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 10 beggars were caught from different parts of the city on Saturday.

A spokesman for the district administration said during a campaign, an anti-beggary squad caught 10 beggars, including eight women and two girls, from Allied Mor, Station Chowk, Chenab Chowk, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Sargodha Road.

The beggars were shifted to a shelter home whereas they would be provided residentialand food facilities in addition to their counseling.