10 Head Constables Among 27 Promoted In To Next Rank In Mianwali

DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi has promoted 27 policemen including 10 head constables into the rank of Assistant Sub- Inspectors and Head Constables of Mainwali District

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi has promoted 27 policemen including 10 head constables into the rank of Assistant Sub- Inspectors and Head Constables of Mainwali District.

Police spokesman said Friday that according to notification DPO Hassan Asad Alvi has promoted 10 head constables of List C-1 district Mianwali has promoted into the rank of ASIs.

The promoted head constables are: Sher Muhammad, Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Khan, Liaquat Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Nazir, Muhammad Ramzan, Zafar ullah, Sher Muhammad and Mukhtar Ahmad.

Similarly, the DPO has also promoted 17 constables of the districy into the rank of Head Constabls.

They are included: Khalid Hameed, Shoaib Khan, Zaheer ud Din, Liaquat Ali, Muhammad Hayat, Waqas Khan, Mumraiz Haider, Asif Azeem, Naeen Abbas, Ghulam Hussain, Hassan Sardar, Hafeez ur Rehman, Muhammad Shahid, A mir Hayat, Khaliq Dad, Muhammad Zubair and Hafeez ur Rehman.

