10 Held For Decanting

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Civil Defense Teams nabbed ten shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally during the last 24 hours.

A civil defense spokesman said here on Sunday that the teams along with police checked various areas of the city and arrested 10 shopkeepers including --Irfan Ali and Saleem from Muraad Abad bridge, Mubasshar from Railway Colony, Maqsood from GTS Chowk, Naeem from Rajbah Road, Naveed Azam, Zeeshan Ali and Umair Shahid from Millat Town, Sadam Hussain and Zohaib Ali from Iron market while decanting gas illegally.

The police locked the accused behind the bars after registration of cases, while further investigation was underway.

