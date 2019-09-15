10 held for decanting, selling loose petrol

FAISALABAD, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The police arrested 10 shopkeepers for decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), and selling loose petrol in various parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police along with teams of civil defence department raided illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Bilal Hussain from Tali Chowk, Nadeem from Amin Town, Owais from Masoodabad, Ashfaq, Shehroz, Zeeshan, Zubair from Chak No.

266-RB, Sabir Hussain from Arshad Town, Ahmed Khan from Abbas Nagar and Arif from Sher Singhwala while selling loose petrol and decanting gas illegally.

Cases have been registered against the accused.