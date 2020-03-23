10 held for decanting, selling loose petrol in Faisalabad

Police arrested 10 persons for decanting and selling loose petrol illegally in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) -:Police arrested 10 persons for decanting and selling loose petrol illegally in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, Batala Colony police arrested Nawaz from Raja Chowk for decanting LPG.

Satiana police arrested Iqbal, Jamil, Ali Haider, Qamar and Ali Zain from Chak No 39-GB.

Madina Town police nabbed four shopkeepers� Sajid and Rizwan from Dogar Chowk and Kamran from Bismillah chowk, while Terkhani police arrested an accused Saddam for selling loose petrol.