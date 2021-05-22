UrduPoint.com
10 Held For Gambling In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:15 PM

Sargodha Road police on Saturday arrested 10 people on the charge of gambling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Sargodha Road police on Saturday arrested 10 people on the charge of gambling.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested ten people, one of them identified as Muhammad Irfan red handed while gambling on playing cards.

The police also recovered stake money of Rs 16,000, mobile phones and other paraphernaliafrom their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

