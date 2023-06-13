10 held for possessing illegal arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The police, during a crackdown on illegal arms holders, arrested 10 persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to the details, the Jatali police held Asad, Ammar, Asim, Shoaib, Ali haider, Tayyab, Hamza, Afaq, Masood and Shafiq for carrying illegal weapons.

Police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the Jatali police and said that action will be taken against those who had possesses illegal weapons.