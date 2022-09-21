UrduPoint.com

10 Held For Possessing Illegal Arms During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested ten illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, the city police arrested Nasir and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession and held Fayyaz and recovered iron rod from his custody.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police nabbed Bilal and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Civil Lines police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from accused Shiraz.

And same police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Ali Shan.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered a rifle of 12 bore from Asim.

Mandra police recovered dagger from Mudassar.

Meanwhile, Dhamyal police arrested two accused Noor Rahman Basharat and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Chontra Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from Kabir.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused and further investigations were underway.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police team and said that crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons would be continued.

