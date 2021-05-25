10 held for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested ten outlaws and recovered illegal rams, weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested ten outlaws and recovered illegal rams, weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Sadiqabad police held Sami Rehman, Haider Ali and Tehseen Ahmed and recovered 3 pistols 30 bore from their possession. Similarly, Naseerabad police arrested Muhammad Farooq and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Civil Lines Police nabbed Ajmal Khan and Hazrat Bilal and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from their possession. Gujjar Khan police held Muhammad Rizwan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his pocket.

Saddar Barooni police arrested Sheraz Ahmed and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession. Chuntra Police arrested Habeeb Ahmed and recovered a Kalashnikov from his custody. Kakar Syedan police arrested Tauheed Ahmed and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under arms act and started investigation.

City Police officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended the police teams, adding that the operation should be intensified against illegal arms holders.