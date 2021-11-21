10 held for possessing Illegal weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The police Sunday arrested 10 people and recovered Illegal weapons from them.

The police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering eight pistols and two guns from them.

The accused were identified as Umar, Sarfraz, Nawaz, Riyasat, Sohail, Asad, Waris and others.

Separate cases were registered against them.