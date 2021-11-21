UrduPoint.com

10 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 04:40 PM

10 held for possessing Illegal weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The police Sunday arrested 10 people and recovered Illegal weapons from them.

The police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering eight pistols and two guns from them.

The accused were identified as Umar, Sarfraz, Nawaz, Riyasat, Sohail, Asad, Waris and others.

Separate cases were registered against them.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lü ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lübeck University

11 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challe ..

UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challenges into opportunities: Minis ..

26 minutes ago
 ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for U ..

ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for UK investors seeking expansion ..

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries ..

UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

1 hour ago
 Ministers, business leaders gather at Expo2020 Dub ..

Ministers, business leaders gather at Expo2020 Dubai to reinforce business case ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.