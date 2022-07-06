UrduPoint.com

10 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Police have arrested ten illegal arm holders and recovered arms ammunition from their possession during operation here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested ten illegal arm holders and recovered arms ammunition from their possession during operation here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman. During course of action, Ratta Amral police arrested 02 accused Ismail and Qul Mohammad and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similalry, Waris Khan said. Police arrested the accused Mohammad Tanveer on charges of aerial firing and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Following the operation, New Town police arrested the accused Danish and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Police arrested accused Owais and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from him.

Taxila police arrested 02 accused Ali Raza and Shakir and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Mandra police arrested 02 accused Adnan and Wasim Akram and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their custody. While Chakri police arrested accused Asad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi appreciated police teams and said that police would continue crackdown on aerial firing and illegal possession of weapons.

