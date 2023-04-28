UrduPoint.com

10 Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Published April 28, 2023

10 held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted 10 accused of possessing illegal weapons, here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat and Chontra police rounded up 10 accused namely Hasib ur Rehman, Shoaib, Zeeshan, Zafran, Yasir, Kashif, Ishaq, Sohail, Faizan, and recovered six 30-bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman further informed that police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars rounded up 23 from different areas.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

