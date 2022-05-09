10 held for selling, flying kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 persons for selling and flying kites in Sialkot district.

According to details, the district police arrested Ehtisham, Usman, Ramzan, Nasir, Samiullah, Mujahid Hussain, Shehzad, Umer, Hammad and Naveed from different ares of Sialkot district.

Police also recovered 1,850 different sized kites and string rolls from kite sellers and flyers.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.