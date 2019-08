Police arrested 10 persons on Thursday on charges of stealing electricity in different areas of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Police arrested 10 persons on Thursday on charges of stealing electricity in different areas of the city.

According to sources, police, on the report of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), arrested accused Razzaq, Basheer, Nadeem, Ameer, Sajjad, Gulzar, Imran, Tanveer, Bilal and Ashfaq over electricity theft charges.

Police have registered cases against them.