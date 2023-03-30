UrduPoint.com

10 Held, Huge Amount Of Drugs Recovered

Published March 30, 2023

10 held, huge amount of drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in eight different operations against drug peddlers, arrested ten drug peddlers and recovered over 244 kg of drugs from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 90 kg hashish, 33.6 kg opium, and 12 kg heroin from a car besides netting three accused.

In another operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 508 grams of heroin from the possession of a Jeddah-bound passenger, a resident of Sargodha. Heroin was concealed in the laptop.

In the third operation near Sahianwala Interchange Toll Plaza Faisalabad, ANF recovered 32.4 kg opium and 19.2 kg hashish from secret cavities of a car and arrested an accused, a resident of Khyber.

Around 280 grams of heroin booked for London at the private courier company office, Lahore International Airport was also seized.

In two different operations at Karachi International Airport, 1.2 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger, a resident of Swat, and 128 grams of intoxicated tablet powder with 620 grams of suspicious material from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, a resident of Rahim Yar Khan.

The spokesman said ANF while conducting a raid near Karachi Main Super Highway recovered 50.4 kg hashish and arrested an accused, a resident of Quetta.

In the eighth operation, ANF recovered over 4.1 kg of Ice drug from a parcel reached at Karachi M.A Jinnah Road Bus Stop from Rawalpindi. Two accused were also held during the operation.

The spokesman informed that both the accused were also involved in other drug smuggling cases.

He said, "Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in process."

