10 held, huge amount of drugs recovered during seven different operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during seven different operations across the country against drug traffickers here Monday, arrested ten accused and recovered 91 kg of drugs from their possession.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad, ANF nabbed an accused, a resident of Mardan besides recovering 15.6 kg of hashish from his possession.

In another operation, 1 kg of ice was recovered from the possession of an accused near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

The accused, a resident of Landikotal, was arrested from a passenger bus.

In the third operation, Sindh Rangers and ANF raided Gul Ahmed Colony Karachi and seized 39.3 kg hashish and 12.7 kg opium from a house. Two accused, residents of Swabi were arrested.

In the fourth operation, 10 kg heroin was recovered from secret cavities of a bus near Northern Bypass Karachi.

During the operation, two accused residents of Turbat were netted.

The spokesman further informed that in the fifth operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, 49 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger.

The accused, a resident of Sahiwal was leaving for Mali by flight number QR-609.

In the sixth operation, 35 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from a Doha-bound passenger resident of Hangu, and rounded up at Peshawar Airport.

The accused was going on flight number PK-285.

In the seventh operation, 12 kg of hashish was recovered from the fuel tank of a Mehran car intercepted on Ring Road Peshawar.

During the operation, two accused residents of Swat and Charsadda were arrested.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in process.