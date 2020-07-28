10 held; narcotics, wine and weapons recovered

Islamabad Police while cracking down against drug pushers and criminals arrested 10 persons and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours, a police spokesman Tuesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police while cracking down against drug pushers and criminals arrested 10 persons and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours, a police spokesman Tuesday said.

According to details, the CIA police team arrested accused Faisal Masih and Asif and recovered 1.200 kilogram hashish and 313 wine bottles from their possession respectively.

Golra police arrested accused Jawad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Amanullah and recovered 230 gram hashish from him.

Homicide unit of Islamabad police recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from the possession of an accused Abdullah.

Lohibher police arrested accused Badar Khakan and recovered 121 gram hashish from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad Police nabbed four proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.