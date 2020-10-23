UrduPoint.com
10 Held On Decanting In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 03:33 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 10 shopkeepers over decanting here on Friday.

According to police report, Ghulam Mustafa and Moazam were arrested from chak 26-RB, Sheraz from chak 2-JB, Mohsin from Noorpur, Khalid Mahmood from near Islamia College, Ghulam Fareed from Rahi Chowk, Sohaib from Rajbah Road, Sunny from Bismillah Chowk, Hassan Nasir from Millat Road.

Police took the cylinders, weighing scales and motors intocustody and registered cases against them.

