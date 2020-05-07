UrduPoint.com
10 Held On Decanting, Selling Loose Petrol In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:50 PM

10 held on decanting, selling loose petrol in Faisalabad

Civil defense team have got arrested 10 shopkeepers for selling loose petrol and decanting illeglly during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Civil defense team have got arrested 10 shopkeepers for selling loose petrol and decanting illeglly during past 24 hours.

According to police, the teams during a crackdown arrested Wasim Abbas from Chak No 240-RB, Mudassar from Eden Garden, Arif from Gatwala, Shahid from Shabir Shah road, Kashif from Sugar Morrh, Abdul Rehman from Chak No 73-RB, Shah Nawaz from Imambargah Samundri, Sbdul Sattar and Kalimullah from Rajana road and Zahid Hussain from Chak No 45-GB.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

