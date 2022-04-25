10 Held On Gambling Charge
April 25, 2022
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Raza Abad police have arrested 10 persons on the charge of gambling.
A spokesman said on Monday that the police conducted a raid in Raza Abad and nabbed 10 persons including Shehbaz, Tariq, Pervaiz, etc. red-handed while gambling on play cards.
The police also recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from them.