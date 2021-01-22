10 held over decanting LPG illegally in faisalabad

Civil Defense teams arrested ten shopkeepers for decanting gas illegally during past 24 hour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Civil Defense teams arrested ten shopkeepers for decanting gas illegally during past 24 hours.

According to DO Civil Defense Rana Muhammad Abbas, the civil defense teams conducted snap checking at various parts of the district and nabbed 10 shopkeepers while decanting LPG illegally.

The accused- Haroon, Zain, Sheraz, Waseem were arrested from Jhang Bazar, Ashraf and Qaisar from Ghlberg, Sadam from Fareed Chowk,Liaqat for Sana Park and Usman and Zahid from Chak 100-JB.

Cases were registered against the accused.