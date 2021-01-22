UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Held Over Decanting LPG Illegally In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:06 PM

10 held over decanting LPG illegally in faisalabad

Civil Defense teams arrested ten shopkeepers for decanting gas illegally during past 24 hour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Civil Defense teams arrested ten shopkeepers for decanting gas illegally during past 24 hours.

According to DO Civil Defense Rana Muhammad Abbas, the civil defense teams conducted snap checking at various parts of the district and nabbed 10 shopkeepers while decanting LPG illegally.

The accused- Haroon, Zain, Sheraz, Waseem were arrested from Jhang Bazar, Ashraf and Qaisar from Ghlberg, Sadam from Fareed Chowk,Liaqat for Sana Park and Usman and Zahid from Chak 100-JB.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

LPG Jhang Gas From

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah wears lion's mask on hearing of Kh ..

23 minutes ago

Vienna to Host Talks of Nuclear Arms Prohibition D ..

2 minutes ago

Double-dip Europe recession 'increasingly inevitab ..

2 minutes ago

Mathews lifts Sri Lanka to 155-3 against England

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Welcomes US Political Will to Extend New S ..

2 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine festivals with ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.