UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Held Over Illegal Decanting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

10 held over illegal decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested 10 shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in different parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday those who were arrested include Azam from D-Type Colony, Umar Farooq from Mohallah islam Pura, Bahadur Ali, Khalid Mehmood and Shahid Javaid from Sargodha Road, Ali Raza and Junaid Ahmad from Chak No.

45-GB, Mushtaq Ahmad from Chak No.97-RB and Tanveer Ahmad fromChak No.28-RB.

Further action against the accused was underway.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Road Sargodha Gas From

Recent Stories

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

2 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

11 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

11 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

17 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

23 minutes ago

Biden Receives Overnight Briefing on Shootings in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.