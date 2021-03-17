10 held over illegal decanting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested 10 shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in different parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday those who were arrested include Azam from D-Type Colony, Umar Farooq from Mohallah islam Pura, Bahadur Ali, Khalid Mehmood and Shahid Javaid from Sargodha Road, Ali Raza and Junaid Ahmad from Chak No.

45-GB, Mushtaq Ahmad from Chak No.97-RB and Tanveer Ahmad fromChak No.28-RB.

Further action against the accused was underway.