10 Held Over Illegal Gas Decanting In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:28 PM

Police arrested 10 shopkeepers over illegal gas decanting, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Police arrested 10 shopkeepers over illegal gas decanting, here on Thursday.

According to police, one islam was arrested from People's Colony, Zahid Kamal from Dogar Basti, Shehzad from Jhumra Road, Imran from Chak No 104-JB, Ameer Hamza from Lasani Pulli, Abdul Razaq from Sargodha Road, Abdullah from Novelty Pull, Javed from Chak No 600-GB and Saleem from Tandlianwala.

All the accused were sent behind the bars.

