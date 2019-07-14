UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Held Over Rash Driving

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 12:00 PM

10 held over rash driving

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Police arrested 10 drivers on the charge of rash driving from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that among the accused included Ali Akbar from Bagh-e-Jinnah main gate, Ahsan from Shadab Morh, Tahir from Kuriwala, Abdul Lateef, Abdul Waheed, Irshad and Munir from Sargodha Road, Sarfraz from Mithaiwala Chowk, Owais and Imtiaz from Jhumra Road.

Related Topics

Police Road Sargodha Sunday From

Recent Stories

PTI reacts to Daily Mail’s report revealing Sheh ..

14 minutes ago

Daily Mail reveals another corruption scandal of S ..

25 minutes ago

More than 4 million visitors to Sheikh Zayed Mosqu ..

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 14, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE private sector gets more support

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.