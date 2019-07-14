10 held over rash driving

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Police arrested 10 drivers on the charge of rash driving from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that among the accused included Ali Akbar from Bagh-e-Jinnah main gate, Ahsan from Shadab Morh, Tahir from Kuriwala, Abdul Lateef, Abdul Waheed, Irshad and Munir from Sargodha Road, Sarfraz from Mithaiwala Chowk, Owais and Imtiaz from Jhumra Road.